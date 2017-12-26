NAB defending Sharif family, alleges Imran Khan

—Photo courtesy: Dawn News

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in a joint press conference with Pakistan Awami Tehreek founder Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri, here in Lahore on Tuesday, said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is defending Nawaz Sharif and his family, AajNews reported.

Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif has hijacked the institutions of Pakistan, it is a Mafia and police is protecting the mafia.

Imran Khan assured Qadri his full support and said that he is agreed with Qadri’s stance that the victims of model town can never get the justice unless Chief Minister Punjab and his provincial ministers give up thier positions.

He demanded the resignations of Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah.

Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri said that he has been assured that PTI will fully support them and will stan along them.

“We have decided that we shall device December 31 strategy mutually in APC”, said Qadri.