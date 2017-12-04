NAB court suspends graft hearing against Sharif, family till afternoon

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday suspended the graft reference hearing against ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family till afternoon, Aaj News reported.

The accountability court will resume its hearing as it awaits for Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict in connection with a petition filed by fomer PM Sharif, seeking the merger of all three reference against him into one.

Earlier today, Sharif along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar arrived at the Islamabad airport to reach the accountability court. Large number of PML-N workers were present at the court to welcome deposed premier.

The hearing was suspended moments after it commenced as Sharif’s counsel, Khuwaja Haris pleaded before Judge Muhammad Bashir to adjourn the hearing till IHC announced its verdict on a petition seeking the merger of three references into one.

The court accepted counsel’s plea and suspended the proceedings till 1pm.