NAB court declares Dar proclaimed offender

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Monday has declared Dar proclaimed offender for his continuous absence from the proceedings of the case.

As the hearing commenced Ishaq Dar’s lawyer submitted a plea to seek delay in declaration of Dar as a proclaimed offender along with a fresh medical report.

Judge Muhammad Bashir reserved a judgment on the plea submitted by Dar’s lawyer and later announced his client as the proclaimed offender.

The court also directed Dar’s bail guarantor Ahmad Ali Qudoosi to submit surety bail worth Rs5 million within three days.

Dar, who remains a federal minister but has been in London for over a month due to cardio treatment, is accused by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.