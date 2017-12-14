NAB court confiscate Dar’s guarantor’s assets in graft reference

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad based Accountability Court on Thursday ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide the detailed list of properties and assets acquired by former finance minister’s guarantor as he failed to present Dar on the court on the given time frame.

In the last hearing, the court directed Dar’s bail guarantor, Ahmad Ali Qudoosi to produce Dar in court in three days time period or forfeit surety bonds worth Rs5 millions.

Qudoosi not only failed to appeared himself, nor did he present Dar before the court. As a result, the court ordered NAB to provide a detailed report of Quddoosi’s properties and submit a report on December 18.

Accountability Judge Moham­mad Bashir was hearing the reference regarding assets beyond known means of income, filed against Dar by NAB in the light Supreme Court’s 28 July verdict.

Earlier on Monday has declared Dar proclaimed offender for his continuous absence from the proceedings of the case.

In last hearing Ishaq Dar’s lawyer submitted a plea to seek delay in declaration of Dar as a proclaimed offender along with a fresh medical report.

Judge Muhammad Bashir reserved a judgment on the plea submitted by Dar’s lawyer and later announced his client as the proclaimed offender.