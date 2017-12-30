NAB chief takes notice of irregularities in Gwadar land allotment

—File photo

QUETTA: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (r) Javed Iqbal took notice on Saturday of irregularities and embezzlement of millions found in Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority (GIEDA) in allotment of industrial and commercial plots, resulting in massive loss to national exchequer.

According to Spokesman Balochistan NAB, the GIEDA put economic progress and prosperity of Balochistan at stake.

He said the GIEDA became estate agency instead of the industrial development authority and commercial plots were allocated to relatives and favored buyers while real investors were ignored.

The government will treat with iron hands all those who are hindering economic development of Balochistan through corruption, remarked Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

The chairman NAB said National Accountability Bureau is committed to bringing people who are engaged in corruption in the way of economic activity to the court of law and get punish. Economic advancement of Balochistan is essential for development of Pakistan.— APP