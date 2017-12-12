NAB appointed special prosecutor for Bureau

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of retired Justice Shah Khawar as the special prosecutor.

According to the press release issued by NAB, important cases are being heard in the Supreme Court and the accountability court in Islamabad, the bureau decided to appoint a special prosecutor instead of waiting for the post of prosecutor general to be filled.

NAB was facing difficulty in following its cases due to the absence of a prosecutor general so appointment of an immediate call up to till the place was inevitable.