More rain, snowfall expected in upper parts of country

—Photo by AFP

ISLAMABAD: More rain and snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours, the Met Office reported on Wednesday.

Cold weather will grip Sindh and Balochistan whereas foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours, private news channel reported.

During the last 24 hours, rain and snowfall occurred at scattered places in KP, FATA, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Lowest temperature was recorded in Kalat at -08 °C, Quetta -06, Dalbandin, Kalam, and Parachinar at -05°C.—APP