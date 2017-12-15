Mohammad Amir’s special wish for Virat Kohli

Web Desk: Pakistani pacer Mohammad Aamir wished newly-married Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Earlier Aamir used Twitter to congratulate the newly-wed couple. Then Aamir once again sent good wishes to Kohli and Anushka on the sidelines of inaugural T10 Cricket League.

Currently, Aamir is playing for Maratha Arabians led by former Team India opener Virender Sehwag.

While interviewd to Khaleej Times Amir quoted, “I am so happy for him. I also congratulated him and I wish him in his life’s new innings. Like he made a name for himself in cricket, I wish and pray to Allah that he is successful in his new life and Allah gives both of them a good life and all the happiness. I also pray Allah protects them from evil eyes. When a lot of eyes are on you, a lot of people’s evil eyes could be on you. But I pray Allah helps them in this new journey”

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

In the past Kohli also praised Aamir and said, “In the recent times, Muhammad Amir is in top two or three bowlers in the world and the toughest bowlers I have played in my career.”

Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar also wished them. Afridi tweeted,

Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma on your wedding. May God Bless you two and give you happiness and a rewarding married life. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 11, 2017

Shoaib Akhtar quoted on twitter, “Thank you to you and the entire Indian team for a wonderful farewell gift @imVkohli. Respect superstar, hope to see you soon,” he added.

Wishing @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma all the best in the new innings of their life #viratanushka #congrats — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 11, 2017

Source: Deccanchronicle