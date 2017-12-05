Model Town report incomplete, claims Rana Sanaullah

—Photo: Express Tribune

LAHORE: Punjab minister of law Rana Sanaullah said that the report regarding Model Town incident is not complete.

Talking to the media persons in Lahore, he said that the report is full of legal flaws and is inconclusive.

He said that it has not been mentioned in the report that who was responsible for gathering the people and to instigate the people for clashes.

He said that the Punjab government, following the order of Lahore High Court, made the report public.

The inquiry report did not hold Punjab minister Shehbaz Sharif or any government official responsible for the incident, said Rana Sanaullah.