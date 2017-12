—Photo Courtesy: Dawn News

Karachi: Defecting leader of MQM-P MNA Salman Mujahid here Friday announced joining Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

He was elected as MNA from Lyari Karachi and recently he developed differences with the MQM-P leadership. His party membership was also cancelled.

However, PSP head Mustafa Kamal has said that even more people would soon join his party.—PPI