Maulana Jalali’s TLY called off Lahore sit-in after 7 days

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (PBUH) (TLY) faction led by Maulana Asif Jalali ended their prolonged protest around midnight on Friday (Dec 1) after the government and protesters decided to agree on mutual agreement, Aaj News reported.

According to reports, the sit-in was concluded after negotiations between Punjab government’s representatives and the member of TLY agreed upon an agreement with mutual consensus.

The points of agreement are as follow as per the document spread among the journalist society.

The report compiled by the Raja Zafarul Haq committee will be published by December 20.

A committee will be formed to decide on the number of loudspeakers in each mosque in the province and the legislation will be made with the recommendations of the respective committee by January 16, 2018.

Federal government will act swiftly upon the points mutually agreed upon between TLY and the government in Islamabad on November 30.

Muttehda Ulema Board, Punjab will review the religious educational curriculum of the province.

On a question related to withdrawing from Punjab law minister, Rana Sanaullah’s resignation, Maulana Asif stated that, the future of minister will be decided in the court of Sargodha-based spiritual leader, Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi.