Mattis says US wants pragmatic relationship with Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The US Defence Secretary James Mattis will arrive in Islamabad on Monday on a day-long visit to Pakistan.

According to US defence department Pentagon, Secretary of Defence will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meetings, he will discuss regional security, peace, Afghan conflict and other bilateral issues.

Earlier, talking to Media, Mattis said that he is making first trip to Pakistan as secretary of defence.

He said the United States remains committed to a pragmatic relationship with Pakistan and wants to expand cooperation on shared interests.— Radio Pakistan