LHC orders Punjab govt to publicly unveil ‘Model Town’ inquiry reprot

-File Photo

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the Punjab government to make the judicial inquiry report of the 2014 Model Town incident public within 30 days, Aaj News reported.

The three-judge bench comprising of Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, dismissed three appeals filed by the Punjab government against the release of the report.

The bench also ordered the Punjab govt to provide a copy of the repport to the families of the Model Town victims.

Punjab government’s lawyer had argued that since the report was of a sensitive nature, it must not be made public.

In response the prosecution, maintained their instance that the provincial government’s refusal to release the report will provide cover to the perpetrators.

On June 17, 2014, at least14 people were killed and 100 others injured when police attacked the residence of PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri in Model Town during an ‘anti-encroachment’ operation.