The legend Bolywood actor and producer, Shashi Kapoor, died at the age of 79.

Shashi Kapoor, who acted in almost 116 movies, including the huge hits like Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Do aur Do Paanch and Shaan, was ill and was admitted in the hospital.

Shashi Kapoor had won many national film awards and had also been awarded Padma Bhushan civilian honour by the Indian government.

Shashi Kapoor also acted in a Pakistani film, Jinnah.

He also acted in several British and Ameican films.