Lawyers strikes against professional conduct, Constitution: SC

-File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday took critical view of lawyers strikes and termed it against the Constitution and standards of professional conduct.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Esa also termed that strikes were responsible for pending of cases in lower courts.

The bench, remarked this while hearing a bail application moved by accused Waqas who was booked in a case in June, 2016 but due to strikes, the case did linger on.

Justice Qazi said “there is no concept of strike in Islam” adding counsels this way also neglect the Constitution when they boycott their appearance before the courts.

“When I was Chief Justice Balochastan, not a single day, lawyers were on strike; I think salary for the day of strike is Haram for me as I did nothing this day”, he added.

Justice Dost Muhammad remarked that “if we bring back twenty years old Bar system, you will see that all things will be in order.”

Zulifqar Maloqa, counsel for the petitioner, apprised the court that after the judiciary restoration movement, some lawyers disturbed the system and adopted unethical attitude.

To this, Justice Qazi Faez said there was lot of difference between constitutional movement and a strike. The movement was just for restoration of judiciary and nothing else, he added.

He said “First of all we all should set good example by our deeds, then move to others”.

Subsequently, the bench accepted the bail application of the accused against the deposit of Rs one lac as surety bonds.—APP