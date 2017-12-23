Kohli replaces this Bollywood actor as India’s most valued celebrity

—File photo

Web Desk: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli replaced Shah Rukh Khan as India’s most valued celebrity. In 2017, Kohli has become the most valuable celebrity brand in India.

He emerged as the top ranked celebrity with a brand value of $114 million.

Last year, SRK was at the top with $131.2 million brand value but this year Khan’s brand value down by nearly 20% and became $106 million.

In 2016, Kohli’s brand value was $92.5 million. He endorses 20 brands as of October 2017.

“For the first time since we began publishing our rankings, Shah Rukh Khan has slipped from the top ranking and been replaced by Virat Kohli. Kohli is now the first choice of brands to engage and attract consumers, fuelled by his extraordinary on-field performances and off-field charisma,” Duff & Phelps managing director and region leader – India, Japan and Southeast Asia Varun Gupta said.

Source: Hindustantimes