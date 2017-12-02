Kohli powers past 5,000 runs as India target big score

File Photo

NEW DELHI: Murali Vijay hit a century and skipper Virat Kohli powered past a new scoring landmark as India made 245-2 by tea on the opening day of the third Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Vijay was on 101 while Kohli’s 94 took him past 5,000 Test runs in his 63rd game. The pair put on an unbeaten 167 as Sri Lanka again suffered on their India tour.

Having made his fifty before lunch, Vijay smashed a boundary off left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan to register his second successive ton in the three-match series.

The right-hand opener celebrated his 11th Test ton with a little jig as the raucous home crowd applauded.

Kohli, fresh from his 213 during India’s thrashing of Sri Lanka in the second Test in Nagpur, led the batting charge with 14 boundaries in his 101-ball stay.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera, who got his 100th Test scalp in taking opener Shikhar Dhawan early in the day, failed to trouble the two batsmen at the crease.

Perera had struck in his second over to send Dhawan packing for 23 after the left-handed opener top-edged a sweep to deep-midwicket.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the second man out, caught at leg slip for 23 after flicking a sliding delivery from paceman Lahiru Gamage. He made 23.-AFP