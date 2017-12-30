Kharan: 5 FC personnel killed in oil tanker-vehicle collision

-File photo

KHARAN: Five Frontier Corps personnel were killed when an oil tanker rammed into their vehicle near Kharan on Saturday.

According to details available, the FC men spotted the tanker carrying smuggled oil and tried to stop it but the driver hit their vehicle, killing the FC men.

Those killed include Subedar Badshah, Syed, Yusuf, Naeem and Muhamamd Yusuf. Tanker driver managed to escape from the scene.

The Levies team reached the scene and impounded the oil tanker. Dead bodies were shifted to civil hospital for post mortem.—PPI