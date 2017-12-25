Karachi stadium will be ready for PSL final before Feb 15: Najam

-File photo

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi said the infrastructure development of the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) would be completed by February 15 before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final scheduled for March 25.

While talking to reporters here, Sethi said that during his stay in Karachi he held meetings with important officials of the Sindh government to discuss various issues including the security arrangements for the final.

Sethi said that foreign experts would also be invited for briefing and that the provincial government was fully cooperating with the PCB.

‘Peaceful holding of the PSL final here would also send the message that Karachi is a peaceful city and a fit venue for the game of cricket’.

Sethi said there was also a `plan B’ in case the PSL final in Karachi was canceled.— APP