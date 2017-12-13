Jerusalem move undermines US role as honest peace broker: Kh Asif

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital undermines its role as an honest broker in the Middle East peace process.

He was speaking at the meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers in Istanbul ahead of the summit convened by Turkey to explore ways to deal with the situation.

The Foreign Minister said if the UN Security Council is unable to act then OIC should call for a UN General Assembly emergency session to discuss the situation arising out of US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Addressing the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu appealed to the world to recognize East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestinian state.

He said the United States has deeply wounded humanity’s conscience. Israel is aiming to legitimize its occupation attempt. The Turkish Foreign Minister said this US decision is null and void for us.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is in Turkey to represent Pakistan at the summit on the issue.—PPI