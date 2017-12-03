Javed Hashmi like to return to PML-N

—Photo Source: Dawn

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Hashmi will meet Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

The former party leader will meet the PML-N chairman at Nawaz Sharif’s residence Jati Umra in Lahore. The meeting between Sharif and Hashmi is hinting the former party leader’s return to PML-N.

Several PML-N workers in Multan have expressed their reservations regarding Hashmi’s return to Nawaz league. Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former prime minister of Pakistan Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said that Hashmi’s decision of returning to PML-N or not will not make any difference to Multan’s politics.—PPI