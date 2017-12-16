Iran expresses desire to join CPEC

Pakistan has called for enhancing cooperation among regional countries to achieve sustainable peace.

The desire was expressed at a meeting between National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua and Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost in Islamabad.

Nasser Khan Janjua said broader understanding of each other’s stance regarding key regional developments can pave the way to enhance bilateral engagements.

Besides bilateral relation, they also discussed economic prospects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and matters pertaining to regional and Muslim world’s security situation.

The Iranian Ambassador said Muslim world is passing through challenging times and his country believes that Pakistan can play a very constructive and balanced role in the given scenario.

He termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor as a game changing endeavour for the region and expressed his country’s desire to become its part.