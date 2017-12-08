Introducing Files Go, a faster way to clean up, find and share files on your phone 

—Photo Source: android gadget

Today Google launched Files Go, a new app for freeing up space, finding files faster and easily

sharing them with others.

Files Go is globally available from today on the Google Play Store​ for all phones running Android

5.0 (Lollipop) and higher.

Google also announced that Files Go will be offered as a part of suite of apps on the upcoming Android Oreo (Go edition)

phones scheduled for sale in early 2018. Additionally, smartphone makers such as Nokia Mobile, Panasonic, Micromax,

Lava, Intex, Karbonn Mobiles, and Xolo, will also offer Files Go as a pre-installed app on select 2018 models.

Files Go helps smartphone users manage their files, which is a serious problem in many parts of the world. Every day,

millions of smartphones run out of space. And images, videos, apps and documents never stop coming. Eventually, users

reach that point where they have to choose what to keep or delete.

Files Go solves this problem with four features:

Freeing up space. ​Files Go offers personalized suggestions about which files to delete, whether it’s unused apps,

large files, duplicate files or low resolution videos. Files Go also uses Google’s latest Mobile Vision technology to

detect memes.

Finding files faster.​ With Files Go, users no longer have to navigate through a maze of folders to find files. Files

Go’s smart filters automatically organize images, videos, apps, documents, and more to make it easy to find

different kinds of media.

Backup files to the cloud.​ If users are unsure whether they want to delete a file forever, they can select it from the

Files menu and easily back it up to Google Drive or any other cloud storage app.

Share files offline. ​Users can transfer files directly from their phone to a nearby phone through Files Go. The file

transfers are encrypted, fast (up to 125 Mbps) and don’t use any mobile data.

In its testing of Files Go, Google found that the average user is saving 1GB of space in the first month.—PR