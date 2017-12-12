Intolerance in India as Hindu extremists begin financial support for killer of Mulsim

—VOA News

The horrifying murder of a Muslim man in Rajasthan has exposed the religious intolerance growing in India also increased sense of insecurity among Muslims of India. Now the Indian Muslims are seeking way to protect themselves from Hindu extremists.

Hindus fanatic organizations are lauding the act of the Hindu killer, Shambhu Lal. Shambhu Lal, who hacked 45-year-old Mohammad Afrajul to death, set his body on fire, and got his 13-year-old nephew to record the entire sequence on video.

Two days after the police lifted the block on social media in Rajasamand, multiple posts by Hindu extremist organizations are backing the Shambhu Lal. One such group, called Jhala Maan Singh, which reportedly operates from a town called Badri Sadri, around 100 km from Rajsamand. Another is called “Swach Rajsamand Swach Bharat”. Its administrator, Prem Mali, allegedly a BJP worker, was unavailable for comment.

A WhatsApp group, called called “Times Of Chittorgarh” has started to arrange financial support for Shambhu Lal’s family. It has posted online the details of the bank account belonging to Sambhu Lal’s wife Sita, so people wishing to help her can make a donation.

Muslims of the area demanded to police to proceed the matter on fast track basis. They are of the view that after this incident, there is fear and Hindu majority population show their sympathy with the Hindu killer. We want the administration to act. Our children are scared to go out of the house,” said MA Khan, the chief of the Muslim panchayat in Rajasamand town.