Interior Minister vows to eliminate terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has once again reiterated commitment of the government to root out terrorism from the country at all costs.

Addressing a high level security meeting in Peshawar on Friday evening, he lauded the forces for efficiently responding to the terrorist attack in Peshawar and saving the nation from a great disaster.

The meeting was also attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqaam, IGP Salahuddin Mehsud and other high officials.

Later, Ahsan Iqbal along with Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Amir Muqaam visited Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar and inquired about the health of those injured in the attack.—Radio Pakistan