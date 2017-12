—File photo

MUMBAI: India’s censors on Saturday cleared controversial film Padmavati backed by Viacom Inc that looks into the relationship of a Hindu queen and a Muslim ruler, after suggesting some modifications.

The Bollywood film, which was slated to be released on Dec. 1, was indefinitely postponed by a studio run by a partnership of Viacom and Network 18 owned by Mumbai’s Reliance Industries.

That followed a row over its historical content, in states such as Rajasthan and Maharashtra.