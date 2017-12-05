Indian troops martyr three youth in Occupied Kashmir

File Photo

ISLAMABAD:In Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three youth in Kulgam district.

The troops during a violent operation blasted a residential house with Improvised Explosive Devices in Qazigund area of the Bonigam district. Bodies of the youth were recovered from the debris of the house.

People took to the streets and staged forceful demonstrations. Several protesters were also injured due to firing of the troops and police personnel.

Meanwhile, the family of illegally detained senior leader of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has expressed serious concern over the move of the authorities of Delhi’s Tihar jail of shifting him to high risk ward of the prison.-PPI