Indian trooper opens fire, kills four comrades

—File Photo

NEW DELHI: A paramilitary soldier has killed four of his comrades and injured another inside a camp in central India, an official said Sunday.

The trooper turned his gun on his fellow soldiers at around 5:00 pm local time Saturday (1130 GMT) in Bijapur

district of Chhattisgarh state.

The constable from India’s paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opened fire following a reported altercation.

“He fired on four of his CRPF colleagues, who died on the spot. Another one, an ASI (assistant sub-inspector),

was injured in the incident,” a Bijapur administrative official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A senior state police officer, Sundar Raj P., told local media late Saturday that “what happened, why he did it, under what circumstances — these are matters that are being investigated”.

He said the officer, 35-year-old Sanath Kumar, was arrested and was being interrogated.—AFP