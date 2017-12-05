India involved in recent terror attacks in Pakistan

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is moving ahead successfully and its future is bright.

He was talking to newsmen after inaugurating third China Agro Chemical summit in Lahore.

The Minister said Pakistan is an agrarian economy; therefore, there are immense prospects for entrepreneurship in this field.

He said today’s Pakistan is safer and more prosperous as compared to that of the past.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government is taking all possible measures to restore complete peace in the country and anti-terror actions are yielding positive results.

He said India is involved in the recent acts of terror in Pakistan.

The Minister said efforts are also being made to strengthen democracy in the country and elections will be held on time.