Imran Khan included in investigation of SSP torture case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has been included in investigation of torture on former Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Asmat Ullah Junejo at the time of sit-in in Capital in 2014, police source said.

He said that Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has ordered Imran Khan to be included in investigation and he came to the Secretariat police station two days before and gave written statement to police investigation officer Anees Akbar. He rejected allegations on him in this written statement.

The hearing of the case will be held tomorrow (December 7, 2017) in ATC.

On Wednesday, an Anti-Terrorism Court adjourned hearing in the Imran Farooq murder case till December 20.The court ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit complete challan within the court and adjourned the hearing till December 20, 2017.—APP