—Photo by AFP

Islamabad High Court has issued stay orders on NAB reference against Ishaq Dar till 17th of next month.

The division bench of the High Court comprising Justice Athar Min-Allah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb today heard the petition filed by Ishaq Dar against his non bailable arrest warrants and declaring him as absconder by the NAB court.

The bench stopped the National Accountability Court from taking any action against Ishaq Dar.