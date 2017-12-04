IHC adjourns hearing of Faizabad sit-in case till Jan 12

—Photo by NetNews

Islamabad High Court has adjourned hearing of applications regarding Faizabad sit-in till 12th of next month.

Reports by Intelligence Bureau and Chief Commissioner Islamabad were submitted before the Court.

Arguing before the court, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf said that the Supreme Court took suo moto notice of the sit-in and all aspects were discussed in the order issued by the Court.

The Court said it cannot endorse the agreement between the Government and the sit-in leaders.

The court, however, advised that the agreement and its legality be discussed in the parliament.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of Islamabad High Court is hearing this case.