Web Desk: This intellectual riddle might be pretty hard and confusing to solve. But you can solve it if you focus logically.

3 hens lay 3 eggs in 3 days. How many eggs do 12 hens give in 12 days.

Answer

The correct answer is 48 eggs, each hen lays 1 egg in 3 days. Therefore they will lay 4 eggs in 12 days. In this way 12 hens give 48 eggs in 12 days.

Source: Brightside