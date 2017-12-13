‘High performance’ Nokia 8 launched in Pakistan

.— File photo

KARACHI: HMD Global on Wednesday announced the launch of Nokia 8 in Pakistan.

A statement said that Nokia 8 is a high performance and well crafted smartphone, designed with content creators in mind.

HMD Global Country Head, Pakistan, Kamran Khan said that we are seeing a new generation of content creators in Pakistan who are forging their own paths in the world on their own terms and according to their unique outlooks.

“Our aim is to enable the sharing of their enriching experiences and ultimately to unite people and bring them closer,” he added.