Here are the details about Anushka-Virat’s reception

Web Desk: After the wedding vows, newly-wed couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will call a wedding reception for their friends, colleagues and relatives.

Their reception will be held on December 21 at the Durbar Hall, Taj Diplomatic Enclav, New Dehli. A picture of their invitation card has gone viral on social media. The couple organized a gala reception in the capital for their relatives.

One more reception will be organized for the cricketers and film industry that will take place in Mumbai later, on December 26.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.

Following the reception, Kohli will get back to cricketing duties as Team India prepare to travel to South Africa for three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is, starting in January.

