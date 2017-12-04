Heart stroke risk is reduced by consuming cheese

-New York Post

Web Desk: A study claims that consuming 40 grams of cheese everyday could reduce the risk of heart stroke and heart attack.

Cheese is rich in vitamins, minerals and proteins, it contain acids that can help avert clogging of the arteries and also protect against cardiovascular disease.

The research was conducted at the Soochow University in China and published in the European Journal of Nutrition. The researchers also reveals that cheese could increase levels of good cholesterol whereas could reduce the bad one.

Source: Indianexpress