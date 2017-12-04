Hashmi, Nawaz join hands to strengthen democracy

Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi called on former Prime Minister and President PML-N Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday, Aaj News reported

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the current political situation of the country.

Ousted PM also extend his invitation to Javed Hashmi to re-join Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

Later talking to news persons Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said PML-N President Nawaz Sharif appreciated Hashmi’s role in ensuring the supremacy of law and civilian authority.