Hand grenade explosion injures seven kids in Aurakzai agency

—Photo by Reuters

PESHAWAR: A hand grenade explosion injured seven children including five girl children in Lower Aurakzai Agency on Sunday, political authorities confirmed the blast.

The children playing with a scrap hand grenade they had brought inside home from a nearby field when it exploded suddenly with big bang injuring seven kids in Utmankhel area of Lower Aurakzai Agency, bordering Afghanistan.

The condition of injured children stated to be out of danger. The injured were shifted to Kalaya Agency headquarters hospital.

The injured children were identified as Ataur Rehman, Fazlur Rehman, Haseena bibi, Mir Shad Bibi, Razma Bibi and Aafia Bibi. Name of one child could not be ascertained.—APP