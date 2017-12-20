Govt to complete its term; elections to be held on time: PM

—Photo by The News

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday categorically stated the PML-N government would complete its term and the general election would be held on July 15, 2018.

He was addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of Hyundai car plant here. The car assembly plant is a joint venture of Nishat Mills Limited (NML), one of the largest integrated textiles mills in the country, and Hyundai Motor Corporation (HMC) of South Korea.

The NML’s joint venture will produce HMC passenger cars and 1-ton range commercial vehicles in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the establishment of the car plant by Hyundai showed the trust of investors in Pakistan as well as the government’s sustained policies, which had created conducive environment for investors.

He said this investment was also a manifestation of the fact that the government’s business-friendly policies had started bringing positive results.

He highlighted the PML-N government’s achievements over the last few years particularly in the area of energy and said a number of electricity generation projects were installed, which addressed the issue of electricity shortage.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the constructions of roads, highways and motorways across the country as well as the establishment of gas terminals during the last over four and a half years and said, the present government did not just utter words but delivered.

He also spoke about Pakistan’s privatization policy and said the transparent privatization of MCB Bank in 1990s – the first in privatization of financial institutions – was a success story.

The Prime Minister hoped that the establishment of Hyundai car plant in Faisalabad would help augment the industrial activity in the country.—APP