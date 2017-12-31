Govt revises prices of petroleum products for next month

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The government has revised petroleum prices for next month.

Briefing the media in Islamabad this evening Advisor to Prime Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail said prices of petrol has been increased by 4.06 rupees per liter, High Speed Diesel and Light Diesel Oil are also increased by 3.96 rupees and 6.25 rupees per liter respectively. He said prices of Kerosene oil is increased by 6.79 rupees per liter.

He said new per liter prices of petrol will be 81.53 rupees, kerosene 64.32 rupees, High Speed Diesel 89.91 rupees and Light Diesel 58.37 rupees.

Miftah Ismail said that the Prime Minister has slashed half of the increase proposed by the OGRA in petroleum prices.

He said that petroleum prices are still lowest in Pakistan as compare to other countries of the region.

Answering a question, the Advisor said that there is no proposal under consideration to abolish pension.

Regarding issuance of any Euro Bond, he said that no bond will be issued in the current financial year.—Radio Pakistan