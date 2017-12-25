Govt resolved to fulfil Quaid’s commitment of mainstreaming FATA: PM

—File Photo

JAMRUD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said the government was resolved to uplift the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) at par with other parts of the country, to fulfill the commitment made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Third Governor’s FATA Youth Festival at Jamrud Sports Complex in Khyber Agency, the prime minister said the government was in the process of enacting legislation to replace Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) with the laws of Pakistan.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Advisor to PM Amir Muqam and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Marvi Memon, accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister told the gathering that the legislation was in final phase as the government desired to accomplish the process with consensus.

“This is not politics. This is need of the hour. This is the commitment made by Qauid-e-Azam which needs to be ulfilled,” the prime minister remarked.

He said the expertise demonstrated by FATA youth at the festival, evidenced that they were in no way lesser than youths from other parts of the country.

He said the peace being enjoyed today in FATA was in consequent to the sacrifices by the security forces personnel, civil administration and the people of the tribal areas.

He said at one time, the elimination of terrorism from FATA looked to be an impossible task but the government achieved the objective by bringing all stakeholders together to purge the area of the scourge.—APP