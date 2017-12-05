Govt focusing on providing relief to power consumers: PM

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says government is focusing on providing relief to the domestic and industrial power consumers.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister informed the Cabinet that several power projects are still in the implementation stage that would further enhance the generation capacity.

The Cabinet approved a proposal for the regulations of arms licenses for prohibited (automatic) weapons and lifting of ban on non-prohibited bore arms license.

The Cabinet also accorded approval for establishment of one bench of the Customs Appellate Tribunal at Quetta. The Cabinet offered prayers for the martyrs of North Waziristan explosion that occurred today.—Radio Pakistan