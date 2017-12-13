Funeral prayers of martyred second Lt Abdul Moeed offered in Lahore

LAHORE: Funeral prayers for Second Lieutenant martyr Abdul Moeed was offered at Ayub Stadium Lahore on Wednesday.

Twenty-one year old Abdul Moeed from Northern Light Infantry Unit was martyred along with a Sepoy in a terror attack.

Corp Commander Lahore Lt. General Amir Riaz, DG Rangers Punjab Maj. Gen. Azhar Naveed, Station Commander Pak Navy Commodore S.M Shehza, Lord Mayor Lahore Mubasir Javed and other prominent personalities attended the funeral prayer.

The body of Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed Shaheed was laid to rest at Cavalry Ground Shuhada Graveyard in Lahore on Wednesday.