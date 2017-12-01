Gunmen attack agricultural directorate in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Armed gunmen, using the disguise of all-enveloping burquas, stormed the campus of an agriculture university in Peshawar on Friday, wounding at least five people, police said.

The attackers were exchanging fire with security forces at the Directorate of Agriculture Institute of Peshawar, said Tahir Khan, chief of Peshawar police.

“Police and army commandos have cordoned off the campus,” Khan said. “A blast was also just heard from the campus.”

He said five wounded people had been taken to hospital.

The Pakistani Taliban spokesman Mohammad Khorasani quickly claimed the attack.

The gunmen arrived at the school’s campus in a rickshaw and disguised in the burqas worn by many women in the region, Khan said.— Reuters