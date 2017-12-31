Four Indian troops killed in Pulwama attack

—File Photo

SRINAGAR: In Occupied Kashmir, four Indian troops were killed and several others injured in an attack on a training center of paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora area of Pulwama district on Sunday.

A Central Reserve Police Force spokesman told media that a group of attackers entered the 185th battalion camp of the paramilitary force and opened fire, resulting in killing of four troops and injuries to many.

Three Kashmiri youth were reportedly martyred in firing by the troops.

The authorities snapped mobile and internet services in Pulwama district and launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Mohammad Yasin Malik in an open letter to the Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj invited her attention to the human rights violations perpetrated by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

Through the letter, the JKLF Chief highlighted the miseries faced by the Kashmiri prisoners who were never allowed to meet their families.

Meanwhile, the annual report on the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir has shown sharp increase in killings during the year 2017.

The report prepared by the human rights division of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyet forum, said that the year saw an upward trend in hundreds of deaths of innocent people at the hands of Indian forces in the territory.

It stated that the killings, incidents of violence, border firings, curbs and curfew were witnessed throughout the year. It said that suspension of internet services, disallowing protests and the use of lethal weapons as a crowd-control measure remained unchanged.

The report also mentioned that the resistance leadership was caged, while India’s National Investigation Agency conducted raids and arrested Hurriyet leaders and activists under frivolous charges, and lodged them at New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

The report stated that congregational Friday prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid were disallowed for 18 Fridays.