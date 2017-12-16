Find out what your nails tell about your health?

Photo: The Indian Express

Web Desk: The color, texture and shape of your nails indicate a lot about your health. Therefore, take a generous look at your nails and observe the color.

Here is a quick way to identify what your nails are trying to tell you about your health.

White Nails

White nails do not always indicate the deficiency of calcium or zinc. It is rather a minor nail trauma which is caused by the nails plates when it grows.

If all nails are white then you should have to undergo kidney or liver function tests. It often indicates diabetes, cirrhosis or heart illness.

Yellow Nails

It is a sign of fungal infection, if the infection worsens, then it is a sure sign of respiratory disease. It often indicates thyroid, psoriasis or diabetes.

Blue Nails

In indicates the improper circulation of oxygen in the blood. In some cases, it also indicates respiratory disease.

Pale Nails

It is a sign of anaemia, congestive heart failure, liver disease, malnutrition and thyroid disease and early sign of diabetes as well. Consume wholesome diet, restrict sugar intake and eat yogurt daily.

Spoon Nails

If your nails begin to grow upward taking a concave shape, then it is a symptom of iron deficiency. In some cases, it warns about liver or heart disease or even hyperthyroidism.

Cracked and split nails

Nails can be cracked or split due to prolong contact with water or strong detergent. But if the nails are white or yellow and also have developed cracks beneath the nail plate, then it indicates fungal infections. To tackle it, keep your nails moisturized. Start wearing gloves for prolong use of soap and chemicals. Consume iron-rich foods.

Source: Bollywoodshaadis