Female student of PU crushed to death by bus

LAHORE: A female student of the Punjab University (PU) was crushed to death by a bus of Lahore Transport Company (LTC) in Muslim Town area of Lahore on Wednesday.

According to details, a female student of Punjab University department of Statistics, Erum Manzoor, aged 22, was crushed to death by LTC bus when she fell down from the bus.

The driver of the bus fled from the scene after the accident.

Meanwhile, the students expressed their anger over the death of their colleague and blocked the road. They demanded arrest of bus driver.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Hospital Lahore for medico-legal formalities.—PPI