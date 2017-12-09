Fawad Khan’s latest look goes viral

-Pakistan Today

Web Desk: Pakistan’s handsome and famous actor Fawad Khan’s posted his heartwarming pictures which hit the social media instantly. Many people especially Pakistani girls has become obsessed about his new look.

He posted his picture on Instagram, and captioned it “Look who has finally shaved.” With a hash tags ‘#MaulaJatt #Fawad Khan

New look ❤ #fawadkhan #fawad #fawadafzalkhan @fawadkhan81 A post shared by Fawad A Khan (@fawadkhan29) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:25am PST

In the picture, Fawad was standing in front of mirror, posing for his new look without bread and with long hair. He shaved off his bread after many years. People praised his new style.

A user commented that my heart had stopped beating once again. Another said “You shaved off your bread, now we can see a beautiful face.”

Now-a-days Fawad Khan is busy in the shoot of his upcoming movie ‘Maula Jatt’.

Source: Instagram