Famous director, actor ‘Neeraj Vora’ passes away

Web Desk: The famous actor, director, writer and filmmaker Neeraj Vora 54, passed away at a suburban Mumbai hospital at 4 am on Thursday.

He had been severely ill since he had slipped into coma following a heart attack in October 2016.

As his condition didn’t show any signs of improvement, producer Firoz Nadiadwala, for whom Vora had written ‘Hera Pheri’ and directed ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, airlifted him to Mumbai in March.

His notable work was directing Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Khiladi 420’, writing for Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal’ and acting in ‘Bol Bachchan’, ;Dhadkan’, ‘Pukar’. ‘Rangeela’ etc.

Paresh Rawal used Twitter to express his grief over his death.

Neeraj Vora – The writer n director of Phir Hera Pheri n many hit films is no more …Aum Shanti . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 14, 2017

Source: Deccanchronicle