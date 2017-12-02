Faizabad sit-in proved federal govt’s negligence: Nisar Khuhro

.— File photo

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Food Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Saturday said Faizabad sit-in proved negligence of the federal government and was not beneficial to it.

Khuhro, while talking to media after presiding over a function at Shahnawaz Bhutto Library, said the federal government should complete its term otherwise, it would claim tomorrow that it was not allowed to complete its tenure and their development projects could not be completed.

“If parliament is not completing its term, then it will always be said that democracy is weak. The people always vote after proper consideration.”